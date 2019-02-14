Honda Civic with a Twin-Turbo 6G72 V6 and VR4 AWD Drivetrain

Honda Civic hatchback with a twin-turbo 6G72 V6 and AWD drivetrain

This AWD Honda Civic was built in Hawaii by a talented owner. The project started after someone crashed into the owner’s prized Mitsubishi 3000GT. Instead of throwing in the towel, they purchased a Civic EG hatchback for $500 and began creating something even better. Inside the Civic’s engine bay sits a twin-turbo 3.0 L 6G72 V6 with stock TD04 9B turbochargers. The engine features custom mounts, exhaust manifolds, and 4-inch exhaust. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 3000GT VR4 drivetrain consisting of a Getrag six-speed manual, Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber two-piece driveshaft, and JFH viscous LSD sitting under a Miata rear subframe. The owner plans on upgrading the turbos or converting to a single turbocharger. You can view more build photos of the project at @6G72_EG.

twin-turbo 6G72 V6 being prepared to go into a Honda Civic hatchback

Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 AWD drivetrain on a Honda Civic hatchback

Mitsubishi 3000GT with side impact crash damage

Honda Civic EG hatchback purchased to swap a 6G72 V6 into

Source: @6G72_EG via Terrence

