Katech Pushes a Twin-Turbo LT5 V8 to 1486 hp

Katech is back with an update on their LT5 build series. They showed the LT5 V8 making 1,013 hp and 1,011 lb-ft of torque in a previous update. This time around the company replaced the supercharger with a Hellion twin-turbo kit, Turbosmart boost controller, and wastegate. They also ported the head and the engine made for 1,308 hp and 1,097 lb-ft of torque. After switching to C16 race fuel, the engine made 1,486 hp and 1,283 lb-ft of torque. However after 12+ pulls at 30+ psi of boost, the stock bottom end found its match with a bent connecting rod.

This video shows the company installing the twin-turbo system and making 1,308 hp and 1,097 lb-ft of torque.

Source: Katech