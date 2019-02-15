For Sale: 1991 Toyota MR2 with a 780 whp Turbo K20 Inline-Four

This 1991 Toyota MR2 is for sale in Weston, Florida for $29,000 OBO or trade. Behind the driver sits a turbocharged K20 inline-four built by Total Engine Concepts and tuned by Karel Tuning to make 780 horsepower to the wheels on 18 psi of boost and E85 fuel although the owner states it’s capable of 1,000+ horsepower. The engine features a new block, AEBS sleeves, CP pistons, Manley Turbo Tuff I-Beam rods, Precision 6870 Gen 2 turbocharger, Fuel Injector Clinic 2200 cc injectors, and K-Tuned 90 mm throttle body. It’s topped with a built K20A2 head featuring Supertech dual springs and retainers, Ferrea Competition Plus intake and exhaust valves, and Drag Cartel 3.2 camshafts. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with a Competition Clutch twin-disc clutch and MFactor LSD. Full specs listed below.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- built K20A2 inline-four
- Brand New Block from Honda Dealer
- Built, Blue Printed & Balanced by T.E.C
- AEBS Sleeved Block
- Manley Turbo Tuff Rods w/ Upgraded Rod Bolt
- CP Pistons w/ Upgraded Wrist Pins
- 4 Piston Ported Skunk 2 Manifold Ultra Race
- K-Tuned 90mm Throttle Body
Head:
- K20A2 Built Head
- Supertech Dual Springs & Retainers
- Ferrea Competition Plus Intake & Exhaust Valves
- Drag Cartel 3.2 Cams
- Carbon Fiber Dipped Valve Cover
- Mishimoto Radiator
- Electric Water Pump System from K-Tuned w/ Upgraded Masier Pump
Turbo System:
- 6870 Precision Ball Bearing Turbo Gen II
- TiAL 50mm Blow Off Valve
- Dual TiAL 44mm Wastegates
- Custom 3″ Intercooler Piping
- KLM 1400hp Rated Intercooler
- Full Race Turbo Manifold
Fuel System:
- AEM Fuel Rail
- FIC 2200cc Injectors (E85)
- Steel Braided Lines for Vacuum Lines
- Weldon 2345
Electronics:
- AEM Infinity ECU
- AEM 5″ Dash
- AEM Fuel Pressure Sensor
- Knock Sensor
- AEM Oil Pressure Sensor
- AEM 5 Bar Map Sensor
- Brand New K-Tuned Engine Harness
Drivetrain:
- 1-4 PPG Gears Dog Box
- 5- Cuff
- 6 Gear K20Z3 Overdrive
- LSD M Factor
- Final Drive Gear X
- K-Tuned Shift Box w/ Hybrid Racing Cables, Race
- 5.9 DSS Axles
- Brand New Seals
- Competition Twin Disc Clutch
Wheels/Tires:
- VMS Racing Wheels
- Front VMS 4″ Skinnies
- 235/60/15 Mickey Thompson Drag Radials
Source: Street Car Market FB page