For Sale: 1991 Toyota MR2 with a 780 whp Turbo K20 Inline-Four

This 1991 Toyota MR2 is for sale in Weston, Florida for $29,000 OBO or trade. Behind the driver sits a turbocharged K20 inline-four built by Total Engine Concepts and tuned by Karel Tuning to make 780 horsepower to the wheels on 18 psi of boost and E85 fuel although the owner states it’s capable of 1,000+ horsepower. The engine features a new block, AEBS sleeves, CP pistons, Manley Turbo Tuff I-Beam rods, Precision 6870 Gen 2 turbocharger, Fuel Injector Clinic 2200 cc injectors, and K-Tuned 90 mm throttle body. It’s topped with a built K20A2 head featuring Supertech dual springs and retainers, Ferrea Competition Plus intake and exhaust valves, and Drag Cartel 3.2 camshafts. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with a Competition Clutch twin-disc clutch and MFactor LSD. Full specs listed below.

Full Specs:

Engine:

built K20A2 inline-four

Brand New Block from Honda Dealer

Built, Blue Printed & Balanced by T.E.C

AEBS Sleeved Block

Manley Turbo Tuff Rods w/ Upgraded Rod Bolt

CP Pistons w/ Upgraded Wrist Pins

4 Piston Ported Skunk 2 Manifold Ultra Race

K-Tuned 90mm Throttle Body

Head:

K20A2 Built Head

Supertech Dual Springs & Retainers

Ferrea Competition Plus Intake & Exhaust Valves

Drag Cartel 3.2 Cams

Carbon Fiber Dipped Valve Cover

Mishimoto Radiator

Electric Water Pump System from K-Tuned w/ Upgraded Masier Pump

Turbo System:

6870 Precision Ball Bearing Turbo Gen II

TiAL 50mm Blow Off Valve

Dual TiAL 44mm Wastegates

Custom 3″ Intercooler Piping

KLM 1400hp Rated Intercooler

Full Race Turbo Manifold

Fuel System:

AEM Fuel Rail

FIC 2200cc Injectors (E85)

Steel Braided Lines for Vacuum Lines

Weldon 2345

Electronics:

AEM Infinity ECU

AEM 5″ Dash

AEM Fuel Pressure Sensor

Knock Sensor

AEM Oil Pressure Sensor

AEM 5 Bar Map Sensor

Brand New K-Tuned Engine Harness

Drivetrain:

1-4 PPG Gears Dog Box

5- Cuff

6 Gear K20Z3 Overdrive

LSD M Factor

Final Drive Gear X

K-Tuned Shift Box w/ Hybrid Racing Cables, Race

5.9 DSS Axles

Brand New Seals

Competition Twin Disc Clutch

Wheels/Tires:

VMS Racing Wheels

Front VMS 4″ Skinnies

235/60/15 Mickey Thompson Drag Radials

Source: Street Car Market FB page