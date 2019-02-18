BMW E46 M3 with a 468 ci LS7 V8

This BMW E46 M3 called “Chainsaw Massacre” is being built into the ultimate track monster by Vorshlag in Princeton, Texas for a lucky customer. The 2600 lb race car will feature a 468 ci (7.7 L) LS7 V8 built by Erik Koeing and his company HorsePower Research (HPR) they expect to make 750-800 horsepower on 93 octane fuel. The engine is built with Texas Speed ported heads, HPR propriety forged rods and pistons, forged crank, high lift hydraulic roller camshaft, ARE 4-stage dry sump oil system, DeatschWerks 65 lb/hr injectors, and 103 mm throttle body. They installed the engine using their LSx swap kit with a G-SPEED custom wiring harness. Power goes to the Hoosiers 335/345mm slicks through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a McLoed twin-disc clutch, custom 3-inch driveshaft, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a Wavetrac LSD and 3.73 gears. You can read how the project started along with more specs and photos in the build thread.

Source: Vorshlag forum Vorshlag FB page