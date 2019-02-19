2000 Impreza with a Twin-Turbo 13B Two-Rotor

Scotty Molitor is building his 2000 Subaru Impreza RS to compete in time attack and hill climb at his company Mofab in Parker, Colorado. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L flat-four that made 620 horsepower and Scotty planned on replacing that with another build Subaru engine. However the price for a dry sump system and engine bay size limitations narrowed his engine search to a rotary. In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo 13B two-rotor built by Pineapple Racing estimated to make around 600-700 horsepower thanks to two Garrett G25-660‬ turbochargers. The car retains a Subaru STI six-speed manual and AWD drivetrain thanks to a custom adapter plate, crossmember, transmission mount, and shortened driveshaft. Listen as Scotty explains the project in the video below.

Source: Mofab LLC FB page and Mofab LLC via 1320Video FB page

