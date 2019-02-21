Lada Riva with Twin Engines

Garage 54 wanted to find out how much faster a Lada Riva could accelerate with another engine. They started by sourcing a second inline-four from a Lada 2101. They welded the front pulley from the rear engine to the pressure plate of the front engine. Then they built a simple cradle out of square tubing that holds the front engine. The combined engine make a total displacement of 2.7 liters. The front engine still needs a cooling system and carburetor linkage which will covered in the next video. However if you want to jump ahead and see how crazy this project becomes, you can watch newer videos on their main channel.

Source: Garage 54 ENG via BangShift