1970 Mustang with a 1000 hp Supercharged Coyote V8

This 1970 Mustang Mach 1 called “Cerberus” was built by Telly Violetto by Violetto Customs in Bradenton, Florida. Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 that makes 1000+ horsepower. The engine features a VMP TVS 2650 supercharger, Comp Cams stage 3 camshafts, Mahle forged pistons, Manley H-beam rods, and Boss 302 high-performance bearings. The drivetrain uses a Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce Dyad DS clutch connected an aluminum driveshaft and a Strange HD Pro 9-inch rear end with Truetrac LSD and 4.11 gears. The fastback rides on a Detroit Speed front subframe with tubular control arms and 3-link rear suspension with a Watts link and torque arm. It stops thanks to Wilwood Aero six-piston brakes in front and Aero four-piston brakes in rear. View more photos and details on the project at Ford Muscle’s article.

Source: Violetto Customs, Ford Muscle, and Forgeline