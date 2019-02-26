Brandon Furches’ Monte Carlo with a Turbo LS4 Makes 787 whp

Last year we shared Brandon Furches’ amazing 2004 Monte Carlo SS Intimidator built at his company Furches Performance in Ludlow, Massachusetts with a turbocharged LS4 V8 and 4T80E automatic transmission. He recently put the FWD monster on the dyno where it made 784 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque to the wheels before maxing out the injectors. The engine features a stock bottom-end, stock 243 heads, 231i/248e 617/617 115+4 camshaft with PAC springs, Edelbrock Pro-Flo intake, FAST 92 mm throttle body, and Bullseye 72TCT turbocharger making 24 psi of boost. Brandon plans on making more power after installing a set of Brian Tooley dual springs and larger Snake Eater 160 lb injectors.

Source: Furches Performance