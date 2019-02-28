1939 Chevy Truck with a 357 ci V8

This 1939 Chevrolet truck was built by Wild Child Automotive in Castle Rock, Colorado. It rides on a boxed frame and a Mustang II front suspension with tubular A-arms, 2-inch drop spindles, power steering rack, and 4-link rear suspension. Power comes from a 357 ci SBC V8 made using a 350 ci block bored .040 over with flat-top pistons, Comp Cams 262 XE camshaft and roller rockers, Edelbrock Performer EPS intake and 650 Thunder carburetor. The drivetrain consists of a 700R4 transmission four-speed automatic transmission and Chevy S-10 rear end with a LSD and 3.73 gears. A set of American Racing 17-inch wheels cover disc brakes front and rear. The bed is made of Birdseye Maple wood with stainless steel strips.

Source: Wild Child Automotive via Sam