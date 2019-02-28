1931 Model A with a Supercharged Coyote V8

This 1931 Ford Model A was built by owner Mike Burroughs. You might remember Mike’s previous creations such as Rusty Slammington. This project starts with a Model A body riding on a custom 2×3 tubular chassis with custom double A-arm front suspension and triangulated 4-link rear suspension with H&R coilovers. The engine is a 5.0 L Coyote V8 pulled from a 2011 Mustang GT that features a VMP Gen3 2.65 L TVS supercharger, VMP Twinjet 67 mm throttle body, and MMR Hurricane oil pump. VMP states the supercharger is capable of 1,000 horsepower although it seems Mike will start off much lower than that. The drivetrain consists of a Jerico WC4-4 four-speed manual transmission with McLeod lightweight aluminum flywheel and RXT twin-disc clutch, custom driveshaft, and Ford 9-inch rear end with LSD. View more photos and details in Speedhunters’ article or @mike_stanceworks.

Source: VMP Performance blog and H&R Springs