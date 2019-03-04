1966 Ford F-100 with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six

Jessee Billman’s 1966 Ford F-100 was powered by a 300 ci inline-six which he boosted with a turbocharger. The truck was really fun to drive on 25 psi of boost until a spike in boost to 40 psi broke a connecting rod. Instead of rebuilding the motor, Jessee took the opportunity to replace it for something different. He settled on a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six with a single 72/68 turbocharger. The truck rides on a Ford Crown Victoria front subframe and the drivetrain consists of an AR5 five-speed transmission from a Pontiac Solstice and factory 9-inch rear end. Jessee plans on replacing the 9-inch rear end with a sixth generation Mustang IRS. View more photos and follow the project’s progress at @2jz_f100.
Source: @2jz_f100
9 Comments
Buzz
No need to upgrade the diff. The AR5 will make a fine fuse when it grenades.
Mike in OKC
LOL! I wondered about that. I don’t know anything about the AR5 but it came out of a Solstice…
Cole DeBeers
The AR5 trans has been done a quite a few boosted IS300s with the 1JZ swap. It’s more about packaging because straight six and not LS/Coyote.
Joseph S.
It did not come factory with a 300. It came factory with a 240. I installed the 300 after I grenade the 240.
swaptastic
Hi Joseph. Thanks for the correction. I edited the part saying it came from the factory.
Zadtheinhaler
Joseph is not Jessee. He is not the authority on the truck build.
swaptastic
Thanks but Joseph is correct. He was the previous owner and replaced the factory 240 ci with a 300 ci inline-six.
Brandon C
Joseph isn’t the owner. It says plain as day on the truck’s Instagram page that the owner’s name is Jessee. You know, where the photos were lifted from.
swaptastic
Hi Brandon. I said Joseph was the previous owner.