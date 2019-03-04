1966 Ford F-100 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

9 Comments

1966 Ford F-100 with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six

Jessee Billman’s 1966 Ford F-100 was powered by a 300 ci inline-six which he boosted with a turbocharger. The truck was really fun to drive on 25 psi of boost until a spike in boost to 40 psi broke a connecting rod. Instead of rebuilding the motor, Jessee took the opportunity to replace it for something different. He settled on a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six with a single 72/68 turbocharger. The truck rides on a Ford Crown Victoria front subframe and the drivetrain consists of an AR5 five-speed transmission from a Pontiac Solstice and factory 9-inch rear end. Jessee plans on replacing the 9-inch rear end with a sixth generation Mustang IRS. View more photos and follow the project’s progress at @2jz_f100.

Source: @2jz_f100

9 Comments

    • Cole DeBeers

      The AR5 trans has been done a quite a few boosted IS300s with the 1JZ swap. It’s more about packaging because straight six and not LS/Coyote.

  2. Joseph S.

    It did not come factory with a 300. It came factory with a 240. I installed the 300 after I grenade the 240.

  3. Brandon C

    Joseph isn’t the owner. It says plain as day on the truck’s Instagram page that the owner’s name is Jessee. You know, where the photos were lifted from.

