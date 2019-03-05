1995 Mustang with a Turbo LSx Capable of 8’s for $8K Update 2

Matt Happel from Sloppy Mechanics is back with an update on his 8-second Mustang for $8,000 project. In the previous video Matt explains the basics of the project which include a 1995 Mustang GT with some racing parts already installed. Matt will install a turbocharged 4.8 L LSx V8 that will make 650-700 horsepower. In the videos below Matt disassembles two engines, shows off new parts, modifies engine mounts, assembles the engine, and lowers engine/transmission into final position.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics