Honda N600 with a Mid-Engine CBR1000RR Inline-Four Update

It’s been over a year since we shared the custom 1971 Honda N600 project called “N1000RR” being built by Blackbird Fabworx. Since then they completed a lot of work and the project is currently in final assembly. The custom chassis, firewall, and roll cage fabricated to support the rear mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout now features a fresh coat of paint. They also completed all the electrical, coolant, and fuel lines needed to run the 998 cc inline-four from a 2007 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle which is connected to a six-speed transmission (CBR1000RR) and Quaife QBA-11R differential. It will be exciting to see what this little race car can do at the track when finished.

Source: Blackbird Fabworx FB page and MotiMiataR