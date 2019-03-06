1987 Camaro IROC-Z with a LS7 V8

This 1987 Camaro IROC-Z was built for Brad Bedsaul by Detroit Speed in Mooresville, North Carolina and Hawks Motorsports in Easley, South Carolina. Brad sent the Camaro first to Detroit Speed to receive their Speed Kit 3 front suspension and Speed Kit 2 rear suspension upgrades. The front features JRI single ajsustable coilovers, tubular lower control arms, sway bar, and caster/camber plate while the rear features coilover kit, lower Swivel-Link, and sway bar. Brand then sent the car to Hawks Motorsports for a LS7 V8 that makes 540 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. A set of Z28 15-inch carbon ceramic brakes sits behind Forgeline 18×10 VX1R wheels with BFGoodrich g-Force Rival S 315/30ZR18 tires.

Source: Hawks Motorsports FB page and Forgeline