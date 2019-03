Gardner Mods wanted to convert their Ford Ranger into a drift machine so they sent it to Kay’s Fabrication in Burleigh Heads, Queensland, Australia. There the company installed a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8, TR6060 six-speed manual transmission, and 4-link rear suspension over the Ford 9-inch rear end. They also installed a fuel cell, increased the steering angle, lowered the body, c-notched the frame, and fabricated a roll cage.

Source: Gardner Mods FB page and Kay’s Fabrication FB page