For Sale: 1983 Civic Wagon with a B18 Inline-Four

This 1983 Honda Civic wagon is for sale in in St. Louis, Missouri for $25,000 OBO. The car was built by Rutledge Wood and Charles Warren of Mainstream Performance (MP). The car features a 1.8 L B18B1 inline-four from a 1995 Acura Integra LS that makes 140 horsepower with custom MP intake and upgraded headers. The drivetrain consists of an Integra GSR five-speed manual transmission with Driveshaft Shop custom axles sending power to the Enkei 15-inch 92 gold lace wheels with Yokohama 195/50/R15 tires. The interior features Recaro Mk II GTITrophy seats covered in Volkswagen Westfalia Celery Green with plaid accents, GLI Nardi wooden steering wheel, and Momo F1 wooden shift knob. Other interesting upgrades include the wooden roof rack and Coleman cooler battery holder. The air condition does not work and the car come with a mileage exempt Missouri title.

Source: Motoexotica via Hemmings