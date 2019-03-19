Nissan S14 with a turbo VW inline-five

Danish Pro Drifter Christian Christensen and his OverBoost DriftTeam are building a new vehicle for the 2019 season. The project starts with a Nissan S14 which will be powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L VW (CBTA) inline-five. The engine is originally from a 2013 Beetle (North American model) and will be rebuilt with forged internals, upgraded turbocharger, and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. The goal is to make 650-700 horsepower on 11.5:1 compression (9.3:1 stock) and Goat Fuels E109R ethanol race fuel. Power goes to the rear wheels through a G-Force G101A four-speed dogbox and Nissan 370Z differential and axles.

Source: OverBoost DriftTeam FB page via Piotr