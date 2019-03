It’s been a six months since we shared Joshua Hamby‘s 1984 Nissan 300ZX project. Since our last article he’s finished installing the Ford 5.0 L V8, T5 five-speed, custom driveshaft, clutch, custom dash, fuel and electric systems. Joshua recently celebrated the accomplishment with a test drive. There is still more work to be done and you can follow the progress on his YouTube channel.

Source: Joshua Hamby Racing and Joshua Hamby Racing FB page