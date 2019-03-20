Audi S4 Wagon with Two Turbocharged 2.7 L V6 Engines

Łukasz from S4turbo Racing Team built and races the fastest Audi in Poland with his S4 B5 wagon. The turbocharged 2.7 L V6 making 1,000+ horsepower helped the wagon achieve a quarter-mile of 9.4 sec. However after an engine failure at the end of the 2018 season, he decided to go in a different direction for the 2019 season. Instead of pushing one engine to the breaking point, he’s installing another turbocharged 2.7 L V6 from a S4 B5. Both engines will use a single turbo and be mated to a six-speed automatic transaxle. Each engine will make 500-600 horsepower in the beginning. Łukasz plans to increase the power after enough testing of the dual-engine setup.

Source: S4turbo Racing Team via Piotr

