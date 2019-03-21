1940 Ford truck with a supercharged LS3 V8

This 1940 Ford truck called “40 Shades of Grey” was built for Chris Church by Carolina Kustoms in Portland, Oregon. The body sits on a boxed and reinforced reproduction frame with a No Limit Engineering Mustang II independent front and AVS 4-link rear suspension with Watt’s link. It rides on Slam Specialties SS8 airbags and RideTech Q-series shocks and stops with Wilwood 12.9-inch slotted/drilled rotors with six-piston calipers. Under the hood is a Wegner Motorsports 376 ci LS3 V8 that makes 935 horsepower thanks to a Whipple 2.9 L supercharger. The engine also features Wegner pistons, forged crank, Bullet Cams camshaft, ported heads, and Nick Williams DBW 103 mm throttle body. The drivetrain consists of a A-1 Performance Transmission 4L80E four-speed automatic, QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft, and Moser 9-inch rear end with Eaton Trutrac LSD and 3.73 gears. View more photos and details of the truck in HotRod’s article.

Source: Carolina Kustoms FB page and HotRod