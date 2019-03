ProBoost is a company in Rovaniemi, Finland specialize in turbocharging motorcycles and snowmobiles. They also build some pretty wild custom creations such as their ProBoost M1 motorcycle powered by a twin-turbo 4.0 L M60B40 V8. The bike’s success might have something to do with a customer recently asking the company to build a custom Trike also with a twin-turbo 4.0 L BMW M60B40 V8. Follow the project’s progress on ProBoost’s FB build album.

Source: ProBoost FB page (build album)