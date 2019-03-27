1973 Datsun 240Z with a turbo Ford 2.3 L inline-four

This 1973 Datsun 240Z has come a long way since the team at Team Boosted brought it home in 2017. The coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Lima inline-four from a 1988 Ford Thunderbird. The engine features forged rods and pistons, upgraded camshaft, and ported head. They hope to make around 500 horsepower on 25-30 psi of boost from a Holset turbocharger. Other upgrades include a Richmond five-speed manual transmission and Nissan S13 subframe. The last five videos from the project series are included below.

Source: Team Boosted and @boostedshades via Piotr