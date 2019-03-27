Daigo Saito’s Mk5 Supra with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six Update

Leave a Comment

Daigo Saito A90 GR Supra with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Earlier this month we shared Daigo Saito‘s new A90 GR Supra built for D1GP by his team Fat Five Racing in Japan. Since then we have learned more details about the creation. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.3 L (3352 cc) 2JZ-GTE inline-six that makes 800 horsepower and 90 kg-m (650 lb-ft) of torque on 2.0 kgf/cm2 (28.4 psi) of boost. The engine features a HKS GTIII-4R turbocharger and HKS 3.4 L stroker kit that features 87 mm bore and 94 mm stroke. The drivetrain consists of a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. Watch the Supra on the dyno and being tested on the track in the videos below or view more photos and specs of the project in Speedhunters’ article.

Daigo Saito A90 GR Supra with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Source: Monster Energy, HKS FB page, and @trakyoto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.