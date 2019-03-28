1965 Mustang with a supercharged 331 ci V8

This 1965 Mustang was built for a customer by Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri. Under the freshly painted hood sits a Ford 331 ci stroker V8 boosted by a Vortech V-1 T supercharger through a Holley SysteMAX intake. The engine features Edelbrock Performer heads, forged pistons, roller rockers and camshaft, hardened pushrods, 60 lb injectors, Holley Dominator EFI, and 9.4:1 compression. The drivetrain consists of a World Class T5 five-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end. It rides on a Mustang II style rack with a 4-link rear suspension and adjustable coilovers front and back. Ford Racing FR500 wheels cover Wilwood six-piston disc brakes in front and two-piston disc brakes in back.

Source: Classic Car Studio