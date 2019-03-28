Honda Prelude with a 2.2 L H22A Inline-Four

Rich Voaden and his first generation Honda Prelude called “MR X” became the first guest car invited to celebrate Retropower‘s 10th birthday. The honor is well deserved as Rich has put a lot of time and effort making the little car capable on and off the track.

The car features a fully built 2.2 L H22A (JDM) inline-four that makes 240 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. The engine features a ported PDE head, 3 angle valve job, Piper long duration camshafts, Skunk2 vernier gears, ATR injectors, custom baffled oil pan, balance shaft delete, and Hondata P28 S300 V3 ECU.

The engine breaths through a custom sealed cold air intake with carbon fiber airbox through an Accord Type-R/Euro-R intake manifold and throttle body. The exhaust comprises of a modified PLM “Ram Horn” exhaust manifold connected to a custom 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust system.

The five-speed manual transmission uses a Exedy ST1 clutch and Competition Clutch Ultralite flywheel. The transmission features a first gear (3.307) and second gear (1.950) come from a UK 4G Prelude (M2F5). The third gear (1.481) and fourth gear (1.071) are from an Accord Type-R (U2Q7). The fifth gear (0.787) came from a JDM 4G Prelude (M2A4) while the final drive (4.266) and limited-slip differential came from an Accord Type-R (U2Q7). Power goes to the front wheels through custom driveshafts.

Watch as Rich and the Prelude set a personal best lap of 1:20.7 around Castle Combe Circuit. Then view the project’s entire build process at MR X Prelude Project FB page.

Source: MR X – 1G Prelude Project FB page via Retropower