For Sale: 1999 Miata with a LS3 V8

This 1999 Mazda Miata is for sale in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for $55,900. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 that makes 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. A Tranzilla T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a CTS-V rear end and upgraded axles. It rides on a V8 Roadsters’ suspension kit featuring tubular crossmember and tubular controls arms with Jesse Prather AFCO adjustable coilovers and StopTech brake kit. Inside the cabin you find a full SCCA/NASA legal roll cage, Ultrashield aluminum seat, MPI steering wheel with a NRG Innovations quick-release, and NACA duct windows.

Source: eBay via BangShift