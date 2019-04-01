Platinum Racing Products Tests Popular Coilpacks

Motive Video asked Herman Urriola from Platinum Racing Products to explain how they test popular coilpacks. First they developed their own test rig to measure energy output under different conditions. Then after testing 16 coilpacks, they chose the Nissan R35 coilpack for best performance and cost. Listen as Herman explains their testing procedure and the outcome of the coilpacks.

Place Output Coilpack 1 102.7 mJ IGN-1A (AEM/Haltech) 2 54.0 mJ Nissan R35 (Hitachi) 2 54.0 mJ Nissan R35 (Hanshin) 2 54.0 mJ Nissan 370Z (Hanshin) 2 54.0 mJ Splitfire R35 6 48.2 mJ Nissan R35 (clone/Australia) 7 45.1 mJ Audi R8 8 34.0 mJ Toyota Yaris (Bosch) 9 33.6 mJ Splitfire RB26 10 30.5 mJ LS1 (AC Delco) 11 29.3 mJ LQ9 12 25.6 mJ Denso Toyota Yaris (real) 13 23.7 mJ Toyota Yaris (clone) 14 23.1 mJ Nissan R35 (clone/China) 15 15.6 mJ Nissan RB25 Series 2 (used) 16 15.3 mJ Splitfire Silvia S15 SR20

Source: Motive Video