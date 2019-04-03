Honda Civic Type R with a supercharged K24 inline-four

This second generation Honda Civic Type R was built by TimeAttack Rob and competes in Swedish Time Attack series. It’s powered by a built K24A3 inline-four from a Honda Accord that makes 467 horsepower and 437 Nm (322 lb-ft) to the wheels on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost. The engine features CP pistons, BC connecting rods, ACL bearings, Supertech valve springs and retainers, stock camshafts, K20 oil pump, and ASP exhaust header with megaphone option. A Rotrex C38-92 supercharger forces air through a custom intercooler, TTS Performance bottom mount kit, Civic Type R FN2 (Euro) intake manifold, and stock throttle body. The engine is fed either E85 fuel or Sunoco 109 octane fuel through a CPL fuel rail and 2000 cc injectors. The drivetrain consists of a Quaife sequential transmission with a Geartronics Easyshift system, Exedy twin-plate clutch, and CPL Racing custom axles.

Source: Time Attack Rob FB page and @timeattackrob_ep3 via Timeattacknu.se FB page