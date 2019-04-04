RWD Acura RSX with a turbo K-series inline-four

Jo Ludwig converted his Acura RSX to rear-wheel drive thanks to work by MA Motorsports, Zury Fabrications, and Dylan Hughes. The car is powered by a turbocharged K-series inline-four featuring a BorgWarner EFR7064 turbocharger and dry sump system. The engine sits on S2000 K-series mounts by Innovative Mounts and a modified Nissan 240SX S14 front subframe and suspension. Power goes to the rear wheels through a G-Force GF-5R five-speed transmission, Driveshaft Shop custom aluminum driveshaft, Nissan 350Z differential, and custom axles.

Source: @Drift_DC5 and MA Motorsports FB page