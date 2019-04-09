Nissan R33 Skyline with a turbo Barra inline-six

This Nissan R33 Skyline features more displacement and power thanks to owner and builder Barra33. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six featuring CP pistons, Manley connecting rods, upgraded valve springs, and head/main studs. The engine will make a lot of power thanks to a BorgWarner SX369 turbocharger with two Turbosmart 45 mm wastegates. The factory drivetrain was replaced with a ZF 6HP six-speed automatic transmission from a 2009 Ford Falcon (FG) Turbo, custom one-piece driveshaft, and R230 differential from a Nissan Z32 TT.

Source: Barra33 FB page via Empire Mechanical & Racing FB page