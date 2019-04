Adam Skinner from TAZ Racing races his Fiat 126 with a Toyota 3S-GTE inline-four sitting in the back. Adam recently traveled to Atspeed Racing in Rayleigh, England where the engine made 501 horsepower on their dyno. The engine features STD crank and head, JE pistons, Williams rods, upgraded camshafts, 750 cc injectors, and GT30 turbocharger. Watch the little monster on the dyno here (FB video) or at Santa Pod Raceway this weekend.

Source: Atspeed Racing FB page via Piotr