Honda CR-X with a F20 Inline-Four

Ruedi Fuhrer competes in the Swiss HillClimb Championship as part of MB Motorsport Team in his second generation Honda CR-X. The 800 kg (1763 lb) car is powered by a Honda 2.0 L F20 inline-four that makes 280 horsepower at 9,200 rpm. The car is still FWD with a traverse engine layout and six-speed sequential transmission with a limited-slip differential. Three years ago Ruedi suffered a crash while racing but fortunately was able to rebuild the CR-X. Watch and listen as Ruedi pushes the high-revving race car up the Swill mountains.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters and hondaholics.ch (build photos)