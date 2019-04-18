Ford Falcon with a Turbo VH41 V8

Al from The Skid Factory recently reviewed a 1984 Ford Falcon XE he built for a friend several years ago. Al replaced the factory inline-six for a turbocharged 4.1 L Nissan VH41DE V8 that makes 497 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a BorgWarner S366 turbocharger. He mated the engine to a Nissan RE403A four-speed automatic transmission with a manual valve body and a late-model Falcon rear end with a LSD and 3.70 gears. Listen as Al explains how the built the unique car and then goes for a test drive.

Source: The Skid Factory via Piotr