Subaru Impreza WRX with a 1976 Vauxhall Viva Body

Donny Wynn spent several years in his UK garage combining Vauxhall design and Subaru performance into one unique race car. It started with a very rusty 1976 Vauxhall Viva that he completely gutted of everything besides the body. He welded the body over a stripped down 1996 Subaru Impreza WRX chassis. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Boxer flat-four rebuilt with forged internals. Donny is keeping the exact specs a secret before he competes in TOTB (Ten of the Best) on July 28th. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Subaru DCCD (Driver Controlled Center Differential) six-speed transmission with six paddle clutch and R180 limited-slip differential. The 915 kg (2,017 lb) car rides on a Whiteline suspension with Bilstein B16 coilovers and Compbrake six-piston brakes in front.

Below are videos of the car from 2015-2016 before the recent engine rebuild.