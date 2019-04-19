First Track Sessions for 4WD Nissan March with a Twin-Turbo V6

A few months ago we shared The Lab Limited converted their Nissan March from rear-wheel drive to four-wheel drive. The drivetrain change would help transfer power generated from the twin-turbo VQ35 V6 to the ground. Since that article the car saw its first timed laps at a track. Unfortunately it experienced some misfires and couldn’t generate top-end power. Even with those issues it set a personal best of 1.14.112. It will be exciting to see what it’s capable of when sorted but until then enjoy a few laps from inside the cabin below.

Source: The Lab and The Lab Limited FB page