Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Jeep recently unveiled their M-715 Five-Quarter concept for Moab Easter Jeep Safari. The company started with a 1968 Kaiser Jeep M715 light military truck which was based on the Jeep Gladiator. They reinforced the chassis and replaced the leaf-spring suspension with a modern coilover system. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a Chrysler 727 three-speed automatic transmission, NVG 241OR transfer case, Dynatrac ProRock 60 front axle, and Dynatrac Pro-rock 80 rear axle with 4.88 gears. They moved the front axle forward two-inches giving the truck a 128-inch wheelbase. The body features a carbon fiber front end, Jeep Gladiator Rubicon steel bumpers, and custom six-foot aluminum bed.

Source: FCA North America Media via Jalopnik