For Sale: 1965 Honda S600 with a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-12R Engine

This 1965 Honda S600 is for sale in Los Angeles, California with a current bid of $8,100. The car was imported into Australia in the 1970’s and later repainted and powertrain swapped in 2005-2008. Then it was imported into California, USA in 2019. Under the fiberglass hood sits a 1199 cc inline-four and six-speed sequential transmission from a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-12R motorcycle connected to a Mazda MX5 rear end with 4.30 gears and LSD. The sports car rides on MX5 subframes (narrowed rear), suspension, and brakes. Other upgrades include Gaz adjustable coilovers and Quaife reversing box. The sale includes partial service records, import records, and California title.

Source: Bring a Trailer via OppositeLock