Lada 2106 with a Lancia Turbocharged Inline-Five

This Lada 2106 is receiving a powertrain upgrade thanks to TRS Racing in Częstochowa, Poland. The sedan lost its factory inline-four for a turbocharged 2.0 L 20v inline-five from a Lancia Kappa. They had to modify the oil pan and fabricate custom mounts to install the engine. Its mated to a ZF six-speed transmission from a BMW E46 with an adapter, custom flywheel, and LUK clutch. They improved handling with a power steering rack and Fiat Bravo/Marea 275 mm brakes in front.

Source: TRS Racing FB album via Piotr