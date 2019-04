Last month we shared a custom trike being built for a customer by ProBoost in Rovaniemi, Finland. The company recently completed the project and took it out for its first test drive. The three-wheeler is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0 L M60B40 V8 connected to an automatic transmission and rear end from a 1995 BMW 740i (E38).

Source: ProBoost FB page (build album) and Jarmo Kelahaara