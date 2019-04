Dario from The House of Boost started a new project converting a 1977 Austin Mini into a burnout machine. The car will be powered by a supercharged 4.8 L LSx V8 that uses a 6v71 blower and runs on methanol. Listen as Dario explains the project and then shows how to shorten a Ford 8-inch rear end.

Source: The House of Boost and @thehouseofboost via Piotr