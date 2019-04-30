Building a Volvo 245 with a Lamborghini Gallardo V10 Update

Peter Björck from BJP Race is back with an update on his “Volvoghini” project. He revealed in the previous video that he will install a naturally aspirated 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo GT2 race car into his 1975 Volvo 245 wagon. In this update Peter shows the damage to the engine block he will need to repair or replace. He also shows the BMW F10 535i six-speed transmission and custom adapter plate that will sit behind the engine. Listen as Peter explains the progress made on the project.

Source: PeterBjorck and @peterbjorck