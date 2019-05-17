For Sale: 1982 Austin Mini with a Honda B18 Inline-Four

This 1982 Austin Mini is for sale in Worcester, Massachusetts for $20,500 OBO and trades. The right-hand-drive classic is powered by a 1.8 L B18C1 inline-four from a 1998 Acura Integra GSR featuring custom tuned ECU, Blox camshafts, and Blox stainless steel headers. The engine is mated to a LS five-speed manual transmission with a Quaife LSD. The car features a Minitec subframe with front springs, HiLo adjustable suspension in rear, Wilwood pedal assebmly, and SuperBrake kit. Other modifications include shaved drip rails, aluminum radiator, larger fuel tank, and custom 3-inch exhaust. Some issues include broken speedometer and noisy alternator belt. Car comes with clean Massachusetts title and recent (March 2019) state inspection. Sale includes two sets of wheels, 13×7-inch Minilite (currently on car) and 12-inch Starmag with tires.

Source: Craigslist via Daily Turismo