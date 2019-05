This fourth generation Supra is owned by Kazuto Soon from Kazuto Garage in Klang,Selangor, Malaysia. The Supra was built to compete in Formula Drift Malaysia in 2010 and Kazuto was the team’s technical manager. The car has since left competition and is mostly used for events and track days. Under the hood sits a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 from a Toyota Soarer with a nitrous system.

Source: Galeri Kereta and Kazuto Garage via Piotr