KARR and his team finished their Mazda Miata project since our previous update. They replaced the factory powertrain with a supercharged 6.2 L V8 and TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission from a 2017 Challenger Hellcat and a Ford 8.8-inch rear end. In the videos below, they finish everything needed to do burnouts at Cleetus and Cars 2019. After that they take the monster to the dyno and drag strip.

Source: KARR