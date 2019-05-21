BMW E46 with a Turbo 3.1 L M50 Inline-Six

K64 BMW Garage & Performance is a company in Ciechowice, Poland known for making powerful BMW engines. Take for example this BMW E46 powered by a stroked and turbocharged 3.1 L M50 inline-six. The engine features forged internals, ported head, GTX42 turbocharger, custom intake/exhaust manifolds, and custom camshafts. They estimate it’s capable of 1200 horsepower on E85 fuel. Behind the engine sits a ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission controlled by a Turbo Lamik standalone TCU and BMW 330d rear end. The car recently ran a 11.338 sec quarter-mile at 222.08 km/h (137.9 mph) on low boost (700+ hp) without traction control (video below).

Source: K64 BMW Garage & Performance FB page (build album) and K64 DragGirl FB page via Piotr