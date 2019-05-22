For Sale: Custom Fiat 126 with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo Audi V6

This unfinished Fiat 126 project is for sale in Notodden, Telemark, Norway for 40,000 SEK or about $4,155 USD. Behind the driver sits an twin-turbo Audi 2.7 L V6 featuring factory turbos, R8 coilpacks, and Bosch 52 lb/550 cc injectors (0280158117). Although the project is unfinished, the seller states the engine does start and run. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a manual transmission from an Audi A4 1.8T. The car rides on a BMW E36 front subframe with BMW M3 325 mm rotors and Land Cruiser calipers. While the back features an Audi Q7 subframe with Q7 330 mm brakes. The project also comes with a large intercooler, Sparco harness and seats, and roll cage (not installed).

Source: Finn.no via Piotr