BMW E36 wagon with a S54 inline-six

Geert Geerts and his company GNG Motorsport are transforming a BMW E36 wagon into a race car for a lucky customer. Under the hood sits a built 3.2 L S54 inline-six that will produce slightly more power than the factory 343 hp (256 kW) and 269 lb-ft (395 Nm) of torque thanks to Schrick camshafts and a KMS ECU. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual dogbox and sends power to a locking differential. The wagon rides on Intrax 1K2 adjustable coilovers, D2 eight-piston front brakes, and BMW M3 calipers with drilled/slotted rotors in back. Inside the cabin you find two Sparco Pro 2000 seats, OMP Racing steering wheel, and Stack digital instrument cluster. Expect to see the wagon racing around TT Circuit Assen track when finished.

Source: GNG Motorsport FB page