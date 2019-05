Matt Happel from Sloppy Mechanics released two updates on his 8-second Mustang for $8,000 project since our previous article. For those unfamiliar with the project, Matt plans to build a 1995 Mustang GT with a turbocharged 4.8 L LSx V8 making 650-700 horsepower for around $8,000. In the videos below Matt drives the Mustang for the first time.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics