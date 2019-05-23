VAZ-2110 with a 1300 hp Turbo Three-Rotor

Elshan Aslanov (Асланов Эльшан) competes for LUKOIL Racing Team in his very special VAZ-2110 (Lada 110). The car was powered by a turbocharged Lada VAZ-4132 1308 cc two-rotor until 2015. After that he switched to a turbocharged 1962 cc three-rotor that makes 1300 horsepower. The engine features Garrett GTX5533 Gen2 turbocharger, dry sump system, and Abit M11.38 ECU. Power is sent to the front 29.5×9-inch slicks through a four-speed sequential transmission based on a Mitsubishi Evo 8 transmission with 4.307 gears and Tilton 184 mm carbon clutch. The car with driver weighs 980 kg (2160 lb) with a 80/20 weight bias. The best quarter-mile is a 8.552 sec at 254.32 km/h (158.02 mph).

