Sasha Anis’ Nissan 350Z with a 4.2 L V6 at the Track

The time has come to see how Sasha Anis’ Nissan 350Z race car does at the track. You might remember the car visiting OnPoint Dyno several months ago where Speed Academy recorded the 4.2 L VQ35 V6 built by Jim Wolf Technology making 537 horsepower to the hubs. Since then he’s continued working on the car adding a new ECU, radiator, braking, exhaust, and even rebuilding the engine. Watch as Sasha’s tests the car at Toronto Motorsports Park before taking it to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for CSCS.

Source: Speed Academy and Sasha Anis